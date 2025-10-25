Lazio vs. Juventus: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream
Juventus will return to league action on Sunday, when they arrive in Rome to play against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico, seeking revenge after their recent UEFA Champions League defeat against Real Madrid.
The team led by Igor Tudor is currently in 7th position in the Serie A, but now they need to break a tough streak of winning only one of the last five matches, leaving them behind the leaders.
The Bianconneri drew in their last four games, with their last Serie A win being the Derby d’Italia against Inter Milan in September, when they won 4-3 in a crazy match.
On the other hand, even though Lazio is not the titan it used to be, playing at home will always make them a hard team to beat. Fortunately for Juventus, Lazio has only won two games in the whole season.
Next, we'll share key information about this match, such as the time and where to watch it on television or streaming.
What Time Does Lazio vs. Juventus Kick Off?
- Location: Rome, Italy
- Venue: Stadio Olimpico
- Date: Sunday, October 26
- Kick-off time: 07:00 PM BST / 03:45 PM ET / 12:45 PM PT
- Referee: Andrea Colombo
How to Watch Lazio vs. Juventus on TV, Live Stream
For UK viewers, the match will be broadcast on television or streaming on their regular option, TNT Sports.
If you're in the United States or Canada, for example, there will also be several options. In the USA, the match can be watched on Paramount+ and DAZN. As for Canada, the watching options are FuboTV and TLN.
Country
TV Channel / Streaming
United Kingdom
TNT Sports
United States
Paramount+, DAZN
Canada
FuboTV, TLN
Mexico
FOX
India
Sports18
Australia
BeIN Sports
New Zealand
BeIN Sports
What's Next for Juventus and Lazio?
Juventus faces a series of challenging matches in Serie A, including a fixture against Udinese over the next days.
The Bianconneri will begin November by facing Cremonese at the Giovanni Zini Stadium for Serie A Matchday 10 on the 1st. A few days later, on the 4th, they will play again for the UEFA Champions League against Sporting Lisbon at Allianz Stadium.
As for Lazio, their next match will be for LaLiga Matchday 9 against Pisa. After that, they will play against Cagliari and Inter Milan.