Juventus FC On SI

Lazio vs. Juventus: Predicted XI for the Serie A Battle in Rome

Juventus will face a key match in the Serie A against Lazio, trying to regain options to escalate into the first places in the standings after a slow and inconsistent start to the season.

Nazario Assad De Leon

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Juventus is going to visit Lazio at the mythic Stadio Olimpico for the main match during this eighth fixture in the Serie A, and Igor Tudor has an important task choosing wisely his starting lineup if he wants to recover confidence from the fans and the board.

After the collapse against Como last weekend in Serie A, followed by a disappointing defeat in the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid, Tudor has to prove why Juventus' decision to appoint him as coach was a correct one.

The last time Bianconeri and Lazio met was last season, when in May their match ended in a 1-1 draw at Stadio Olimpico with Randal Kolo Muani scoring for Juventus and Matias Vecino tying the game for Lazio in stoppage time.

This game will also bring a familiar face to Juventus as a rival in the name of Maurizio Sarri, Lazio’s coach. Sarri was in charge of the Bianconeri the last time they were able to secure the Scudetti, but issues managing some players led to his departure. Now he will be motivated enough to beat them.

Results from previous fixtures have not benefited Juventus so far. Currently, they sit in 7th place in the league table, many points behind title contenders such as Milan, Inter, and Napoli.

Possible Starting XI’s for Lazio vs Juventus

Francisco Conceicao
Juventus FC Francisco Conceicao / IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

According to the SofaScore platform, these are the predicted starting lineups for Lazio vs Juventus at Stadio Olimpico.

Juventus

  • Goalkeeper: Michele Di Gregorio
  • Defenders: Federico Gatti, Danielle Rugani, and Lloyd Kelly.
  • Midfielders: Pierre Kalulu, Manuel Locatelli, Kephren Thuram, and Andrea Cambiasso.
  • Attackers: Francisco Conceição, Kenan Yildiz, and Jonathan David.

Lazio

  • Goalkeeper: Ivan Provedel
  • Defenders: Adam Murusic, Alessio Romagnoli, Mario Gila Fuentes, and Elseid Hysaj.
  • Midfielders: Toma Basic, Danilo Cataldi, and Matteo Guendouzi.
  • Attackers: Mattia Zaccagni, Boulaye Dia, and Gustav Isaksen.

Lazio vs. Juventus: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream. Lazio vs. Juventus: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream. dark. Next

For Juventus players like Yildiz and Conceição, this match is a direct challenge to their leadership and roles as cornerstones of this new project.

Read More:

feed

Published |Modified
Nazario Assad De Leon
NAZARIO ASSAD DE LEON

Nazario Assad is a Mexican sports writer possessing extensive knowledge of Mexican football and profound expertise in Concacaf and European football. He has over ten years of experience creating content and writing about leagues such as Liga MX, Spain, England, and Italy. Furthermore, his journalistic career includes covering events such as the FIFA World Cup, NFL Super Bowl, Formula 1, and PGA Golf.