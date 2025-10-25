Lazio vs. Juventus: Predicted XI for the Serie A Battle in Rome
Juventus is going to visit Lazio at the mythic Stadio Olimpico for the main match during this eighth fixture in the Serie A, and Igor Tudor has an important task choosing wisely his starting lineup if he wants to recover confidence from the fans and the board.
After the collapse against Como last weekend in Serie A, followed by a disappointing defeat in the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid, Tudor has to prove why Juventus' decision to appoint him as coach was a correct one.
The last time Bianconeri and Lazio met was last season, when in May their match ended in a 1-1 draw at Stadio Olimpico with Randal Kolo Muani scoring for Juventus and Matias Vecino tying the game for Lazio in stoppage time.
This game will also bring a familiar face to Juventus as a rival in the name of Maurizio Sarri, Lazio’s coach. Sarri was in charge of the Bianconeri the last time they were able to secure the Scudetti, but issues managing some players led to his departure. Now he will be motivated enough to beat them.
Results from previous fixtures have not benefited Juventus so far. Currently, they sit in 7th place in the league table, many points behind title contenders such as Milan, Inter, and Napoli.
Possible Starting XI’s for Lazio vs Juventus
According to the SofaScore platform, these are the predicted starting lineups for Lazio vs Juventus at Stadio Olimpico.
Juventus
- Goalkeeper: Michele Di Gregorio
- Defenders: Federico Gatti, Danielle Rugani, and Lloyd Kelly.
- Midfielders: Pierre Kalulu, Manuel Locatelli, Kephren Thuram, and Andrea Cambiasso.
- Attackers: Francisco Conceição, Kenan Yildiz, and Jonathan David.
Lazio
- Goalkeeper: Ivan Provedel
- Defenders: Adam Murusic, Alessio Romagnoli, Mario Gila Fuentes, and Elseid Hysaj.
- Midfielders: Toma Basic, Danilo Cataldi, and Matteo Guendouzi.
- Attackers: Mattia Zaccagni, Boulaye Dia, and Gustav Isaksen.
For Juventus players like Yildiz and Conceição, this match is a direct challenge to their leadership and roles as cornerstones of this new project.