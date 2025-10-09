Manchester United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich Battle for Juventus Star
At a very negative moment for Juventus’ centre forward, everything indicates he is already looking for a possible transfer to compete next season with a different team from Juventus.
The few minutes that Igor Tudor has given to the great figure Dusan Vlahovic are putting his continuity at Juventus at risk.
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic could be transfered in January
Although he is an unquestionable goalscorer and a fantastic player, it seems that he is not at his best with Juventus. Hoping to have significant minutes and a decisive role in the team, he finds himself sitting on the bench without much playing time.
Several teams would be interested in the player, whose contract ends in June 2026. Bayern Munich are already following him closely, as the Serbian striker would be one of the main targets for the German club to strengthen their squad next season.
However, Bayern Munich are not the only ones interested. Teams such as Chelsea and Manchester United would also be contacting the player to explore the conditions of a possible signing for this fantastic footballer.
Dusan Vlahovic is only 25 years old and has plenty of talent to continue showing his quality. His impressive performances with Juventus and previously with Fiorentina in Serie A have proven his worth, even though he has not yet managed to fully consolidate himself in Igor Tudor’s team.
A high salary that Juventus are unable to handle
This situation could tempt Juventus to let him go, especially since Chelsea, with their strong financial capacity, could easily sign the Serbian striker.
Juventus also need positive financial income, as Vlahovic’s current salary is around €10 million net per year, which represents more than €10 million in gross annual costs.
This has become one of the main reasons why the continuity of Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus seems unlikely, and he could be very close to leaving the club soon.