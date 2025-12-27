Pisa vs. Juventus: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream
Juventus visits Pisa this Saturday, Dec. 27, at Arena Garibaldi, at 11:45 a.m. PT, 2:45 p.m. ET for Matchday 17 of Serie A.
The Vecchia Signora arrives for this match positioned in fifth place in the standings with 29 points after 16 games, and a record of eight wins, five draws, and three losses.
For its part, the home side is currently in the relegation zone, specifically in 19th place in the table, with 11 points after 16 matches, and a record of one win, eight draws, and seven losses.
While Juventus won its last league match 2-1 against AS Roma on Dec. 20, Pisa drew 2-2 against Cagliari on Dec. 21. Clearly, the bianconeri are the favorites.
What Time Does Pisa vs. Juventus Kick Off?
- Location: Pisa, Italy
- Venue: Arena Garibaldi
- Date: Saturday, December 27
- Kick-off time: 6:45 PM GMT+1 / 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT
- Referee: Fabio Maresca
How to Watch Pisa vs. Juventus on TV, Live Stream
For UK viewers, the match will be broadcast on television or streaming on their regular option, TNT Sports.
If you're in the United States or Canada, for example, there will also be several options. In the USA, the match can be watched on Paramount+ and CBS Sports. As for Canada, the options are fuboTV and DAZN.
- United Kingdom: DAZN UK, TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App
- United States: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, fuboTV, DAZN USA
- Canada: DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
- Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Disney+ Premium Mexico
- India: Not available
- Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
- New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
- Italy: DAZN Italia, Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV