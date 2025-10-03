Real Madrid and Manchester City Enter Pursuit of Player Long-Tracked by Juventus
Juventus has been interested in signing a young prospect from Bayern Munich, but now they will have to face tough competition from Real Madrid.
The Vecchia Signora has entered a reconstruction process, led by their coach Igor Tudor, and after having spent around €137.3 million during the summer transfer window.
In any case, the squad is still not the most balanced, and the Bianconeri board remains attentive to any interesting market opportunity.
A reported target is Aleksandar Pavlovic, but they are not alone in the race.
Real Madrid and Manchester City enter pursuit of Juventus-linked Aleksandar Pavlovic
Pavlovic, 21, a midfielder from Bayern, has become important in Vincent Kompany's system for his tactical reading.
Well, his progress has not gone unnoticed by Real Madrid either, who have joined Juventus in the race to sign him, according to Tuttojuve.
Real Madrid has set its sights on Aleksandar Pavlovic, a young talent from Bayern Munich, considered one of the most promising midfielders in Europe.
Juventus and Manchester City are also interested in Pavlovic, which could complicate any negotiations.- Massimo Pavan, Tuttojuve
Bayern considers Pavlovic relevant, and any exit will be difficult. This could start a bidding war among the cited clubs.
Juventus sees in the young midfielder a potential reinforcement to gain versatility and control of the rhythm. Pavlovic is a player who organizes and balances from the center of the field, provides a clean outlet, cover, and knows how to circulate under pressure.
The Vecchia Signora could get more out of him if they place him next to a physical pivot like Manuel Locatelli, or in a double pivot with the freedom to be an attacking midfielder.
Neither Real Madrid, Manchester City, nor Bayern will make this easy for Juventus, so this 'saga' could extend until next summer.