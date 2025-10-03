Real Madrid Joins Race for Juventus Star Amid Arsenal and Manchester United Interest
Juventus have players of great quality, which generates strong interest from the best clubs in Europe, and everything seems to indicate that one of the big Spanish teams are following one of the players in Igor Tudor’s squad.
The midfield of the Italian club has fascinating potential and several players have been focused on having a good performance to face this new season, but it seems that Tudor does not find the formula to obtain positive victories, as they accumulate 4 consecutive draws in all competitions.
This leaves a bitter feeling regarding the team’s results, but without a doubt, it is a very positive moment for great players in the squad, such as Gleison Bremer.
Real Madrid reportedly interested in Juventus defender Gleison Bremer
Gleison Bremer has been one of the best defenders in Serie A in recent years. Competing not only with Juventus but also with Torino.
Now, with the defensive problems that Real Madrid are presenting, it is a great moment to go into the transfer window for a player of Bremer’s category.
Bremer, 28, has a positive career and several years to continue competing at the highest level in Europe.
Everything seems to indicate that Real Madrid have a strong interest in this player, as per Defensa Central, but his high price leaves great doubts about signing him.
According to the same report, Premier League teams like Arsenal or Manchester United would be willing to pay around €60 million for the defender.
Although his market valuo on Transfermarkt is estimated at €50 million, the European giants of the Premier League know that with their financial power, they can more easily secure the Juventus star, which generates great concern for Real Madrid and will surely cause Xabi Alonso to desist from this operation.
Bremer, being one of the most interesting figures of Juventus and a fundamental piece in the defensive zone, could be a difficult departure for the Italian team, but with a positive negotiation, they could make the Brazilian leave the team and head to the Premier League or LaLiga.
But until June 2029, Bremer will likely continue wearing the colors of Juventus, being their main leader in the defensive zone.