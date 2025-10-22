Juventus FC On SI

Real Madrid vs. Juventus: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream

Juventus will visit Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the UEFA Champions League's MD3 on October 22.

Juventus will return to action on Wednesday when they fly over Spain to play another European titans clash against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for the UEFA Champions League.

The team led by Igor Tudor is placed, for the moment, in the 24th position of the Champions League table after adding just two points in the first two matchdays.

The Bianconneri drew in their last matchday against Villarreal (2-2), and before that, they drew 4-4 in a spectacular match against Borussia Dortmund.

On the other hand, Real Madrid has been dominant this season in their favourite tournament. First, they won 2-1 against Marseille, and after that, defeated Kairat 5-0, putting them in a comfortable eighth position with six points.

Next, we'll share key information about this match, such as the time and where to watch it on television or streaming.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Juventus Kick Off?

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Venue: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
  • Date: Wednesday, October 22
  • Kick-off time: 8:00 PM BST / 03:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT
  • Referee: Slavko Vinčić

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Juventus on TV, Live Stream

Juventus striker Jonathan David
For UK viewers, the match will be broadcast on television or streaming in their regular options like TNT Sports, Amazon Prime Video, and the BBC.

If you're in the United States or Canada, for example, there will also be several options. In the USA, the match can be watched on Paramount+, TUDN, and DAZN. As for Canada, the only option will be DAZN.

Country

TV Channel / Streaming

United Kingdom

TNT Sports, Amazon Prime Video, BBC

United States

Paramount+, TUDN, DAZN

Canada

DAZN

Mexico

FOX, HBO MAX, TNT Sports

India

Sony

Australia

Stan Sport

New Zealand

DAZN

What's Next for Juventus and Real Madrid?

Juventus faces a series of challenging matches in Serie A, including fixtures against Lazio and Udinese over the next days.

The Bianconneri will begin November by facing Cremonese at the Giovanni Zini Stadium for Serie A Matchday 10 on the 1st. A few days later, on the 4th, they will play again for the UEFA Champions League against Sporting Lisbon at Allianz Stadium.

As for Real Madrid, their next match will be for LaLiga Matchday 10 against Barcelona in ‘El Clásico’ on Sunday, October 26. After that, they will play against Valencia on Saturday, November 1st, for the LaLiga Matchday 11.

NAZARIO ASSAD DE LEON

Nazario Assad is a Mexican sports writer possessing extensive knowledge of Mexican football and profound expertise in Concacaf and European football. He has over ten years of experience creating content and writing about leagues such as Liga MX, Spain, England, and Italy. Furthermore, his journalistic career includes covering events such as the FIFA World Cup, NFL Super Bowl, Formula 1, and PGA Golf.