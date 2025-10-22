Real Madrid vs Juventus: Predicted Lineups for Champions League Clash
Juventus is going to visit Real Madrid’s recently renovated Santiago Bernabeu for the main match during this third fixture in the Champions League, and the starting lineup chosen by Igor Tudor will have an impact for far more than just 90 minutes on the pitch.
After Juventus' collapse against Como last weekend in a game that was supposed to serve as confidence-building for the Champions League matchday against Real Madrid, the defeat has now put Tudor walking on thin ice. Playing one of the best teams in the world can be either good or really bad for him.
The last time Bianconeri and Merengues met was during the FIFA Club World Cup in the summer, when Gonzalo Garcia’s breakout tournament was enough to beat Juventus and eliminate them from the competition.
With Xabi Alonso more seasoned as Real Madrid’s coach, being able to have Kylian Mbappe fully healthy and the rest of the players much more familiarised with his playing scheme, the task for Juventus is significantly more difficult.
On top, results in previous fixtures have not helped Juventus in the Champions League so far. Currently, they sit at 24th place in the league table after two draws against Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal, while Real Madrid has won their two games.
Possible Starting XI’s for Real Madrid vs Juventus
With his job on the line, Tudor’s starting lineup, changes and game plan have to be nothing less than perfect. Juventus' need in this game is to gain points at any cost; if it is not possible to win, they at least have to come back home with a draw to remain alive in the hunt for the playoffs.
According to the SofaScore platform, these are the predicted starting lineups for Real Madrid vs Juventus at Santiago Bernabeu.
Juventus
- Goalkeeper: Michele Di Gregorio.
- Defenders: Pierre Kalulu, Federico Gatti, and Lloyd Kelly.
- Midfielders: Joao Mario, Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie, and Andrea Cambiasso.
- Attackers: Francisco Conceição, Kenan Yildiz, and Jonathan David.
Real Madrid
- Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois.
- Defenders: Álvaro Carreras, Raúl Asencio, Eder Militao and Federico Valverde.
- Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Arda Guler.
- Attackers: Franco Mastantuono, Vinicius Junior, and Kylian Mbappe.
For Juventus star players like Yildiz and Conceição, this match might showcase them to the entire world. Tudor has to remind his players to be sharp in every action, because as the popular saying goes: “90 minuti in Bernabeu son molto longo”.