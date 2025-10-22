Real Madrid vs Juventus: Confirmed Lineups for the Champions League
Juventus and Real Madrid are set to star in the most attractive game in UEFA Champions League Matchday 3, with some surprises from the Bianconeri side managed by Igor Tudor.
Tudor’s future heavily relies on the outcome of the visit to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, where Real Madrid has been historically strong in this competition. For this reason, the Croatian manager shook up some players in the starting lineup.
The last time Bianconeri and Merengues met was during the FIFA Club World Cup in the summer, when with a lone Gonzalo Garcia’s goal, Juventus was eliminated from the competition.
Now, Xabi Alonso is more adapted as Real Madrid’s coach and has world-class star Kylian Mbappe fully healthy, making Juventus' mission significantly more difficult.
Also, results in previous fixtures have not helped Juventus in the Champions League so far. Sitting at 24th place in the league table after two draws against Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal, while Real Madrid has won their two games.
Confirmed Starting XI’s for Real Madrid vs Juventus
With his job on the line, Tudor’s starting lineup, changes and game plan have to be nothing less than perfect, and he chose to give the captaincy for the first time to Kenan Yildiz.
Alongside the Turkish jewel, other important and surprising names in the lineup are Dusan Vlahovic, Koopmeiners, and Kephrem Thuram. Meanwhile, Real Madrid is giving Brahim Díaz the chance to shine in the starting lineup with Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.
Using their official accounts, Real Madrid and Juventus have shared their full lineups for this new European UEFA Champions League classic clash.
Juventus
- Goalkeeper: Michele Di Gregorio
- Defenders: Federico Gatti, Daniele Rugani and Lloyd Kelly.
- Midfielders: Pierre Kalulu, Kephren Thuram, Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiasso.
- Attackers: Teun Koopmeiners, Kenan Yildiz and Dusan Vlahovic.
Real Madrid
- Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois
- Defenders: Álvaro Carreras, Raúl Asencio, Eder Militao and Federico Valverde.
- Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Arda Guler.
- Attackers: Brahim Díaz, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.
For Juventus players like Yildiz and Vlahovic, this match might be even career-changing for them, especially for the Turkish gem.