UEFA Opens New Legal Case Against Juventus, Posing Fresh Sanction Threat
Juventus is by far the most successful club in Italy, but they also never seem to be away from scandals. Now, they are involved in another UEFA investigation regarding compliance with the financial rules of the game, and sanctions are not ruled out yet.
Since the Doping and Calciopoli scandals in the early 2000s led by Luciano Moggi, Juventus' image around the globe has been constantly tarnished over the years. The Italian side suffered the effects of losing their appeal in getting new fans, and also driving some of their own to other teams.
Even though they rose from Serie B, they rebuilt the team and dominated Serie A in the 2010s. They won almost every Scudett in that era, until another major hit struck them, the Prisma Investigation.
Providing false accounting information, inflating values to generate artificial capital gains, arranging secret salary agreements during the COVID-19 pandemic, and overvaluing swaps and transfers to balance books and comply with Financial Fair Play. These key factors led to the resignation and ban of the entire board at the time, including figures such as Pavel Nedved, Fabio Paratici, and Andrea Agnelli.
That was the first time UEFA had to intervene and exclude the Bianconeri from European competitions in the 2023-2024 season. Now, another legal battle has arisen between them, and it might get ugly for everyone involved.
UEFA vs Juventus round 2: Reasons and possible outcomes
Juventus has announced its acknowledgement of the newest legal case UEFA opened against them, related to complying with Financial Fair Play for the three seasons between 2022 and 2025.
So far, UEFA has no solid ground to punish Juventus. In their September 18th communication to the club, they stated the case as a ‘potential breach’ at that time, leaving the Bianconeri the option to prove their innocence or at least build a proper defence for it.
The issue that alerted UEFA about Juventus management is the Squad Cost Ratio, where the club needs to meet a certain percentage limit established by UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body, a measure created to protect clubs from themselves.
Anyway, Juventus cannot be confident about anything in this type of case, because potential sanctions are considerably wide-ranging. Either it could be a minor economic fine for the club, or it could easily escalate to prevent them from signing new players or competing in UEFA tournaments.
However, the Juventus board expects a UEFA decision by spring 2026, where they hope their work will be recognised as compliant, clearing them of any wrongdoing that may affect the players, the club, and most importantly, the fans.