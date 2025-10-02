What Juventus' Igor Tudor Said About Disappointing Champions League Draw Against Villarreal
A complicated match development for Juventus led them to draw again in the UEFA Champions League, but this time not with an epic comeback; instead, it revolved around a hard blow at the end of the match.
For Igor Tudor, the development of the match was positive, but at the end of the game, the victory escaped, as they were 1-2 (Federico Gatti and Francisco Conceicao) ahead on the scoreboard, but in the 90th minute came the goal by Renato Veiga, to sign the law of the ex and tie the match.
This left a great disappointment among Italian fans, who expected to see the 3 points to continue adding positively in the league phase of the Champions League, but this keeps putting Tudor’s team in trouble.
Juventus boss Igor Tudor addresses disappointing draw
After the match ended, Juventus coach made clear his great anger and disappointment about how the end of the game was handled. To which he referred:
You cannot let a victory like this escape on a corner kick at the end. We did what we could; in the first half, there were too many mistakes, too much frenzy, and wrong passes. We lack structure and the ability to win the ball back.
And the team lowered its guard in the final stretch, but the mistakes that were seen throughout the whole match were made clear by Tudor, who expected the team to be more compact and handle the match with more calm.
Despite another draw in this competition, the coach declared his great admiration for Francisco Conceicao and knows that he is a key piece for his team:
Conceicao was the key of the change, and we gave it all. We made mistakes, as usually happens, but it is a shame because, without doubt, there is some regret.
Now, after the end of MD2 of the Champions League, Juventus are in 22nd place, just two places away from being eliminated in this first phase, and with six matches left, everything seems to indicate that the Italian team would only have options to position themselves in the play-offs of the competition.
Since securing top positions appears to be a complicated task, they must maintain a positive consistency for the upcoming matches for Juventus and prepare more effectively for their next match, which will be against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 22.