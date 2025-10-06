What Really Happened in Juventus and AC Milan's Goalless Draw on Allegri's Return to Turin
In a great moment for Juventus, they faced an exciting classic match against AC Milan.
On MD6 of Serie A, these two teams, who are aiming for the top of the Italian league, faced each other in what was expected to be a frenetic game.
However, the match ended goalless, with a 0-0 result. AC Milan even missed a penalty in the 53rd minute, taken by their forward Christian Pulisic.
It is important to highlight that the teams are now focusing on the upcoming international break. Those who will not compete with their national teams will rest and train with Juventus to prepare for their next match on October 22 against Real Madrid.
Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri returned to the Juventus pitch
A highlight of this match between Milan and Juventus was the return of Massimiliano Allegri to the Allianz Stadium. In recent statements, he expressed his great emotion at experiencing such a wonderful return.
It was emotional. I saw so many people who supported me during my eight years at Juve, people with whom we celebrated and also cried because there were difficult moments too. I thank them and the fans for the warm welcome.- Massimiliano Allegri
Now, as AC Milan’s coach, he returned to the Allianz Stadium to face Juventus, in a match that ended 0-0.
Although the game lacked the expected excitement, it became clear that Juventus still need to be more decisive in the final third of the field.
They controlled well and connected throughout the pitch to build possession plays, but failed to convert them into goals. Igor Tudor also continues to have difficulties finding the right pieces for important matches.
Jonathan David has not been at his best, which could open opportunities for players like Edon Zhegrova, Dusan Vlahovic, or Lois Openda to take the striker role.
In this match, David did not show his best physical form and did not make a good impression, suggesting that another forward could have been more effective.
Tudor’s team are now fourth in Serie A after this draw, with two victories and three consecutive draws, adding up to a total of 12 points, behind Milan, Roma, and Napoli.
Juventus have a long week ahead, focused on rest and recovery to return in top form on October 22, when they face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.