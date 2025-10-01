What Villarreal Boss Said About Juventus' Attack Before Champions League Match
Juventus know that the competitiveness this season is higher than ever, where facing the national cups and the UEFA Champions League is not a challenge for just anyone and Serie A is at another level this season.
What is expected is that with their current squad Juventus can have a dream season and return to the fight in Serie A competing for the title, and similarly dream of the Champions League.
Their match against Borussia Dortmund, with an agonizing draw featuring 2 goals in the 90th minute, has given a positive mood to the squad and Igor Tudor is aware that he must seek the victory against Villarreal in the second matchday of the UEFA Champions League in Spain.
Villarreal coach Marcelino praises Juventus ahead of Champions League clash
A high-category clash arrives for the second matchday of the UEFA Champions League, where there are no favorites, but Villarreal are aware that Juventus have a squad at another level.
(Kenan ) Yildiz, (Francisco) Conceicao and (Dusan) Vlahovic were already in the team last year. Then they signed (Jonathan) David, who was wanted by clubs all over Europe, and they spent between €40 and €50 million on (Lois) Openda. Their attack is at a very high level.- Marcelino
The attack of Juventus is top level and Tudor must take advantage of the great form that Kenan Yildiz is in today, to continue boosting this young football promise and combine him with a natural goalscorer like Dusan Vlahovic. Marcelino's recognition is without a doubt a statement that Juventus are favorite to win this match.
Currently in 22nd position in this league phase puts the Italian team in trouble and as declared by their Colombian star Juan Cabal, this championship has a different feeling and they must be focused on victory.
I think it will be a match. We will have to be concentrated every second. In this Champions League, everyone always wants to win.- Juan Cabal
With this declaration to Sky Italia, it is confirmed that Juventus are focused on returning to greatness this season and must show it in an exciting clash against Villarreal.