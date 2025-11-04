Arsenal Icon Claims Eddie Howe Is Better Coach Than Arsene Wenger
A former Arsenal player stated that for him the best coach he has had on the grass is Eddie Howe, despite also having been coached by Arsene Wenger.
Howe has established himself as one of the best managers in English football in recent years, having qualified for the Champions League with Newcastle on a couple of occasions.
Currently the 47-year-old coach is competing in the UCL, and is the reigning champion of the Carabao Cup.
Jack Wilshere stated recently that he is the best coach he has had, in one specific aspect.
Speaking on the "Winter View" podcast with journalist Henry Winter, the former Arsenal player made his preferences regarding managers clear.
“I always say, if you ask me who’s the best coach on the grass I’ve had, it’s Eddie Howe,” Wilshere said. "It’s Eddie Howe because of the energy and the detail he put in, and you could really see that he would get frustrated on the pitch, which is because he cared and he wanted it to be to a certain level."
The now coach of Luton Town explained that, however, the best coach he had, overall, was Arsene Wenger.
"But the best manager I’ve had overall is Arsene. And when I think about what that is, it’s the belief he gave you, the way he made you feel, the environment he created," he said.
Wilshere had nothing but praise for both coaches and pointed out that Howe helped him gain a different perspective.
"I love Eddie because he changed the way I saw coaching, because I only had Arsene, he was very different. So I stepped there and it changed the way I was thinking."
"But I remember clashing with him at times, saying: Gaffer, I can’t keep up with this intensity. And he was like, well, we’re going to have to pick when you train. And I was like, I can’t, some days let’s just settle down a little bit," he added.
"And it was like, I swore at him, he couldn’t believe it. He was like: No, no, you need to understand that these players, Charlie Daniels, Simon Francis, they’ve been on a journey with me since League Two. We have to work in this way to be able to compete at this level."