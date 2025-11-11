Bad News for Newcastle Fans as Eddie Howe Extends Miserable Record
Brentford registered its fourth win in six home league matches this season by coming from behind to defeat Newcastle United 3-1. Newcastle has now gone nine consecutive Premier League away matches without a win.
Newcastle took an early lead in its last outing against West Ham, so a fast start was logically expected. However, that was not the case. Neither team managed to impose its rhythm in the opening minutes, and the closest anyone came to opening the scoring was a diving header from Kevin Schade that went wide.
The Bees generated the first clear chance of the first half when a dangerous cross from Mikel Damsgaard was headed toward goal by Aaron Hickey, forcing Nick Pope into a great save before Newcastle managed to clear the danger.
That play proved crucial, as shortly after, Newcastle took the lead. Harvey Barnes was the scorer, capitalizing on a loose ball in the area, getting past two Brentford defenders, and shooting through the legs of goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
As many teams have discovered this season, Michael Kayode's long throws are difficult to defend, and Newcastle struggled like most against that pressure before halftime, forcing Pope to intervene twice when a long throw seemed likely to result in an equalizer.
It was only a matter of time before one of Kayode's throws paid off, and it did just before the hour mark. A long throw into the box was headed away by Sven Botman beyond Pope's reach, and Schade simply headed the ball into the net from close range.
Newcastle was on the ropes and received a lucky break minutes later when Dan Burn apparently brought down Dango Ouattara in the area. Although Burn looked dejected, knowing he had fouled the Brentford player, referee Stuart Attwell cautioned Ouattara for simulation, and the VAR, surprisingly, agreed.
Shortly after, the two players met again in the area, and this time Burn was penalized for his challenge on Ouattara, receiving a second yellow card and leaving his team a man down.
The situation worsened for Newcastle, as Igor Thiago converted the resulting penalty very calmly to put the Bees ahead with just over 10 minutes remaining, an advantage they were not going to relinquish.
With a man disadvantage, Eddie Howe's team had very few options to level the score, and its worst Premier League start under his management continues. An ominous sign for the fans.
Brentford, meanwhile, continues to defy predictions and climb the table. It rounded off the afternoon in stoppage time when Thiago scored the team's third goal.