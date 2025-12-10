Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Newcastle United: Player Ratings as Magpies Throw Away a Crucial Lead In The Champions League
Newcastle visited Bayer Leverkusen for the 6th UEFA Champions League Matchday, but a big mistake by Mark Flekken and a vintage Anthony Gordon prevented the hosts from winning.
Newcastle United had a perfect chance to take advantage of other results in the standings in the UEFA Champions League, but they were not able to close the away match against a more seasoned team like Leverkusen, who were backed by their fans the whole 95 minutes.
The Magpies were on the verge of getting their fourth straight win in the UEFA Champions League, something that would have put them in the playoffs already, but after a comeback from an early own goal by Bruno Guimarães, everything collapsed.
However, the start of the second half proved why the BayArena is such a difficult venue to visit, and right away at the 50th minute, an awful error by Mark Flekken let Anthony Gordon equalise the match from the penalty spot.
And just over twenty minutes after that, while Leverkusen was still in shock after Newcastle’s goal, at the 73rd minute came a header by Lewis Miley, one that was strong enough to put the Magpies ahead.
While Newcastle had an expected goals (xG) of 2.07, Leverkusen had one of 1.68, despite having the majority of possession with 51%.
Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Newcastle United: Player ratings, as per FotMob
Newcastle United
- GK - Aaron Ramsdale: 8.2
- DEF - Valentino Livramento: 6.7
- DEF - Malick Thiaw: 7.3
- DEF - Dan Burn: 6.7
- DEF - Lewis Hall: 6.8
- MID - Sandro Tonali: 7.4
- MID - Bruno Guimaraes: 6.6
- MID - Joelinton: 6.5
- FWD - Harvey Barnes: 6.7
- FWD - Anthony Gordon: 8.8 (MVP)
- FWD - Nick Woltemade: 7.1
Bayer Leverkusen
- GK - Mark Flekken: 6.6
- DEF - Jarrell Quansah: 6.5
- DEF - Edmond Tapsoba: 7.4
- DEF - Robert Andrich: 6.9
- MID - Ernest Poku: 6.6
- MID - Aleix Garcia: 7.5
- MID - Arthur: 6.8
- MID - Alejandro Grimaldo: 8.6
- FWD - Malik Tillman: 6.5
- FWD - Ibrahim Maza: 7.7
- FWD - Patrik Schick: 6.2
The MVP of the match, according to the data from FotMob's statistical engine, was Anthony Gordon. The Newcastle winger registered the equaliser and the assist that let the English team take the lead before the late equaliser.