Brentford vs Newcastle: Predicted XI for the Crucial Premier League Match
Magpies are visiting Brentford for the 11th Premier League Matchday, where they will try to apply their European success after an important midweek match.
After destroying Athletic Bilbao in the UEFA Champions League during the week at St. James Park, Newcastle will bring this positive energy to the pitch and take the three points back home.
The last time Eddie Howe’s team faced Brentford was previous season at St. James Park last April. The match ended in a 2-1 home win for the Magpies, where Sandro Tonali and former Newcastle player Aleksander Isak scored.
Newcastle has to take advantage of Brentford's Premier League inconsistency, which has now put them in the middle of the table.
However, Eddie Howe will need to move several of his players around to get the best possible lineup, providing the best chances to move up in the Premier League standings.
Possible Starting XI’s for Brentford vs Newcastle United
Newcastle United’s starting lineup will need several changes after a pretty physical mid-week game against Bilbao, also because injuries will sideline Anthony Gordon, Yoanne Wisa, and William Osula.
Even though this fixture seems winnable, Magpies should not repeat past confidence mistakes like they did against West Ham and end up being defeated. This time, they need to treat the match as seriously as it should be.
According to SofaScore’s platform, these are the predicted starting lineups for Brentford vs Newcastle United at Brentford Community Stadium.
Newcastle United
- Goalkeeper: Nick Pope.
- Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, and Dan Burn.
- Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, and Joelington.
- Attackers: Jacob Murphy, Nick Woltemade, and Harvey Barnes.
Brentford
- Goalkeeper: Caoimhin Kelleher.
- Defenders: Michael Kadoye, Nathan Collins, Sepp Van Der Berg, and Kristoffer Ajer.
- Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Yehor Yarmolyuk, and Mikkel Damsgaard.
- Attackers: Dango Ouattara, Igor Thiago, and Kevin Schade.
For Newcastle players like Guimaraes and Voltemade, this match is a challenge to their leadership and their roles as cornerstones of this new project in a complicated season in the Premier League.