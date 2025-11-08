Brentford vs Newcastle United: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream
Magpies will return to Premier League action on Sunday, when they visit Brentford, seeking to keep their positive momentum after beating Athletic Bilbao in the UEFA Champions League.
Newcastle is right now in 13th position of the Premier League, but, after some missteps in the domestic competition, they now have the chance to exploit again their great midweek result in Europe.
Eddie Howe’s team won their last match against Athletic Bilbao, building up a positive mood to recover some league ground after a tricky start to their season, where they still have to fight for their expected spot among the European competition places given in the Premier League.
On the other hand, Brentford is just right above Magpies in the league standings due to an important inconsistency regarding their results. Keith Andrews will have to work really hard on studying how to break Newcastle's solid tactics.
Next, we'll share key information about this match, such as the time and where to watch it on television or streaming.
What Time Does Brentford vs. Newcastle United Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Venue: Brentford Community Stadium
- Date: Sunday, November 9
- Kick-off time: 02:00 PM BST / 09:00 AM ET / 06:00 AM PT
- Referee: Robert Jones
How to Watch Brentford vs. Newcastle United on TV, Live Stream
UK viewers can watch this game on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels, as part of the broadcaster's deal to show every Sunday 2:00 pm kickoff this season.
If you're in the United States or Canada, there will be several options. In the USA, the match can be watched on fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, and UNIVERSO. As for Canada, the options are DAZN, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 7.
COUNTRY
TV CHANNEL / STREAMING
UNITED KINGDOM
Sky Sports
UNITED STATES
FuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
CANADA
DAZN, FuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 7
MEXICO
HBO Max, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports
INDIA
Disney+ Hotstar
AUSTRALIA
Stan Sport
NEW ZEALAND
Sky Sport 4
What's Next for Newcastle and Brentford?
Newcastle faces a series of challenging matches in the Premier League, including a fixture against Manchester City at St. James Park for Premier League Matchday 12, and a few days later, on November 25th, they will play again for the UEFA Champions League against Marseille at the Orange Velodrome.
As for Brentford, their next match will be for Premier League Matchday 12 against Brighton. After that, they will play against Burnley and Arsenal.