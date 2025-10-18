Brighton vs. Newcastle United: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream
Brighton will host Newcastle United this Saturday at the American Express Stadium on the occasion of the eighth matchday of the Premier League.
Fabian Hurzeler's team came from a 1-1 draw against Wolves in their most recent league match. And before that, they defeated Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.
However, in the current campaign, both sides have matched each other’s form, with Brighton and Newcastle each sitting on nine points after seven games. The Seagulls place themselves in 12th place with a 2-3-2 record, while the Magpies are 11th with the same record and a +1 goal difference.
Both clubs will view this clash as a chance to break into the top half, with Brighton aiming to leverage home support and Newcastle looking to extend a strong defensive run.
Next, we'll share key information about this match, such as the time and where to watch it on television or streaming.
What Time Does Brighton vs. Newcastle United Kick Off?
- Location: Brighton, UK
- Venue: American Express Stadium
- Date: Saturday, October 18
- Kick-off time: 3:00 PM BST / 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT
- Referee: Craig Pawson
How to Watch Brighton vs. Newcastle United on TV, Live Stream
Unfortunately, and once again for UK viewers, the match will not be broadcast on television or streaming due to the Saturday 3:00 PM blackout rule.
However, if you're in the United States or Canada, for example, there will be options. In the USA, the match can be watched on fuboTV or NBC Sports.
As for Canada, the main options are for streaming, such as fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video or DAZN.
Country
TV Channel / Streaming
United Kingdom
N/A
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
Canada
DAZN, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 7
Mexico
HBO Max, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports
India
Disney+ Hotstar
Australia
Stan Sport
New Zealand
Sky Sport 4
What's Next for Brighton and Newcastle United?
Brighton will have a Premier League Matchday 9 trip to Manchester United on Saturday, October 25.
The Seagulls will open November by hosting Leeds United at the Amex for Matchday 10 on the 1st.
A week later, on November 9, they'll visit Crystal Palace. Brighton also have a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie away against Arsenal on Wednesday, October 29.
As for Newcastle United, their next match after this weekend is a Champions League home date with Benfica on Tuesday, October 21.
They then host Fulham on Saturday, October 25, for Premier League Matchday 9, before welcoming Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, October 29, in the Carabao Cup Round of 16.