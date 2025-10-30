How Cup Victory Against Spurs Fuels Newcastle United’s Chances in the Premier League
Newcastle United defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round 2-0, thanks to goals scored by Fabian Schar and Nick Woltemade. Now, they should take advantage of this victory for the upcoming weekend match against West Ham in the Premier League.
St. James Park witnessed Newcastle’s first big win of the 2025-2026 season by sending home a member of the Big Six in the Carabao Cup early in the tournament.
Premier League clubs usually rotate their starting lineup in Cup matches, but the clash between Magpies and Spurs was different. Both teams played almost every star they have on their squads over the game, raising the stakes as high as possible.
This situation not only brings more merit to Eddie Howe and his squad by advancing to the next round, but also demonstrates what Newcastle United is really capable of this season, after a rocky start in all competitions.
Spurs fans had to watch how even starting players like Richarlison, Xavi Simmons, Pedro Porro, and Joao Palinha struggled during the match. Mohammed Kudus, Randal Kolo Muani, and Mathys Tel also tried their part as substitutes, but Newcastle’s Aaron Ramsdale was just too much for them.
West Ham United, the Perfect Rival to Get Into a Winning Streak
Sunday will mark the 10th Premier League Matchday for Newcastle, in an away match against West Ham at London Stadium.
While Hammers and Magpies are both in a big need to get the three points to escalate in the standings, certainly Eddie Howe’s team has more quality and expectations to fulfil, and their recent statement cup win against Spurs serves as the perfect motivation.
POSITION
TEAM
MATCHES PLAYED
GOAL DIFFERENTIAL
POINTS
12
NEWCASTLE UNITED
9
+1
12
19
WEST HAM UNITED
9
-13
4
Playmakers like Sandro Tonali and Nick Woltemade should be able to bring over their recent stellar performance against Tottenham to set Newcastle on a winning streak in all competitions.
Defeating West Ham would allow the Magpies to move from 12th place all the way up to seventh place in the Premier League, tying Liverpool or Aston Villa, who face each other at Anfield.