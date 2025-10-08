Eddie Howe Labels Newcastle United Player as 'Different' and Explains His Impact
Newcastle United invested around £241.9 million during the past transfer window, with the goal of staying competitive following the departure of Alexander Isak who headed to Liverpool.
However, the 2025/26 season has started with mixed results for Eddie Howe's team. Although the last two games have added victories, they have also recorded hard defeats at the start of the campaign.
Two clear examples are the 1-2 defeat against Barcelona in the Champions League and the 1-2 defeat against Arsenal in the Premier League.
That said, some players have the fans quite satisfied in individual terms, as is the case with Nick Woltemade, who already records four goals in seven games.
In a recent interview, Howe praised another of the club's recent signings, labeling him as a "different" player.
Eddie Howe labels Newcastle's Anthony Elanga as 'different' and explains his impact
Upon being questioned about Anthony Elanga's start of the season by The Chronicle, the Newcastle coach did not hesitate to praise his new player, also explaining the impact he generates in the squad.
I think it’s been a good start for him. He’s different to players we’ve had in that position previously. When someone plays the role differently, you have to get used to how they play it.- Eddie Howe
Howe pointed out that Elanga, 23, is a threat in every game and that his style of play helps the collective even in ways they perhaps do not understand yet.
He’s a threat. Every opposition team we’ve played against will have felt his threat in the game. In some respects, that helps us in other ways, and maybe ways we don’t really realise yet.- Eddie Howe
In any case, Howe also said that the Swedish winger can improve, and assured that the best is yet to come.
He can get better and improve, which is no surprise because there’s so much more to come. I’m very pleased with how he’s interacting with his teammates, how he’s helping the team. I see the best yet to come.- Eddie Howe
Newcastle paid around £53.3 million for Elanga to Nottingham Forest, according to Transfermarkt's estimates. Since then, the winger has already played 10 games with the Magpies, although he has not yet managed to score or assist.
After the international break, Newcastle will visit Brighton & Hove Albion, and it will be a good opportunity for Elanga to gain confidence and begin his record of offensive production this season.
In the past campaign, he played 43 games with Nottingham Forest, scoring six goals and recording 12 assists, across the Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.