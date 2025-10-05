Eddie Howe Reveals Why He Signed Nick Woltemade for Newcastle, It Wasn't Facts or Data
Newcastle United signed Nick Woltemade this summer, as a response to the departure of Alexander Isak, who signed for Liverpool in exchange for around £126.28 million.
The German forward already has two goals in three Premier League games and one goal in two UEFA Champions League games, generating an immediate impact.
According to Transfermarkt, Newcastle paid £65.32 million to Bundesliga side Stuttgart for the transfer of Woltemade, which generated strong criticism against the Magpies.
However, the player has responded at a good level, and Eddie Howe backs him. Recently, the English coach explained why he trusted in the signing of the German.
Howe explained that from the first conversation he had with Woltemade, he was sure that the striker could become a key player for the Magpies.
In the coach's Friday press conference, they asked him about the performance of his new forward, to which the 47-year-old manager responded clearly.
It’s never lost on me, the psychology factor, the responsibility that comes with the position. Not everybody can take that here. I felt it immediately when I spoke to him; he could.
That’s sometimes a gut feel rather than any statistical data that you can get. Historically, the players in that position who have had the best careers here have all had that ability to absorb pressure and go, maybe, games without scoring but still retain that belief in themselves.
I think, ultimately, it comes down to that inner drive and that inner self-belief; it’s absolutely crucial for any player in that position.- Eddie Howe
Although Woltemade is a striker profile distinct from what Isak is, Howe has known how to adapt his system well to what the German can offer, and the results have not been long in coming.