Eddie Howe Sends Strong Message Following Newcastle United's Struggles
For Newcastle, the problems at the back are as concerning as the lack of goals.
While they failed to score in their first three away matches of the season, they at least kept a clean sheet and earned a point against Aston Villa, Leeds United, and Bournemouth thanks to a resilient defensive line.
But Newcastle United has conceded eight goals against Brentford, Brighton, and West Ham United, and the so-called giant team finally collapsed at Gtech Stadium.
Goalkeeper Nick Pope was stranded after Sven Botman could only deflect a long throw from Michael Kayode toward his own goal, and Kevin Schade headed the ball in.
Bruno Guimaraes may have argued to referee Stuart Attwell that Pope had been impeded, but the goal was correct, and Newcastle never recovered.
Dan Burn was very lucky not to concede a penalty the first time after bringing down Dango Ouattara in the area.
But instead of substituting Burn immediately (after the 6-foot-7 defender received a yellow card), Howe decided against it.
When left back Lewis Hall finally came off the bench, his team was losing 2-1 after Igor Thiago converted a penalty, Burn received a second yellow card after a foul on Ouattara, Pope left with a concussion, and Joelinton also left limping.
Newcastle's defense, however, worsened.
Malik Thiaw could not prevent the pass from Mathias Jensen that led to Brentford's third goal, and the unmarked Botman was too slow to react as Thiago passed the ball to substitute Aaron Ramsdale.
This reminds me of Newcastle's performance at Gtech Stadium last season, when the visitors were defeated 4-2.
That tough defeat ultimately proved to be a turning point, but there was nothing to suggest this team was about to start another nine-game winning streak. They seem far from it.
"We take full responsibility for the service we provide and only we can change it," Howe said.