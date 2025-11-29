Everton 1-4 Newcastle United: Player Ratings as Malick Thiaw Takes MVP Honors
Everton hosted Newcastle United at Hill Dickinson Stadium this Saturday, Nov. 29, for the 13th round of the Premier League.
The scoreboard moved quickly in the first minute with a goal by Malick Thiaw, assisted by Lewis Miley. Miley's corner was delivered into the six-yard box, where Thiaw won the aerial battle.
In the 25th minute, Newcastle extended its lead with a goal by Lewis Miley, assisted by Daniel Burn. A wayward shot by Tino Livramento was re-diverted by Burn, and the ball fell nicely for Miley.
The away side extended its lead further in the 45th minute, with a goal by Nick Woltemade. The assist this time was from the Swedish player Anthony Elanga. The German striker put the ball in the bottom-left corner.
The Magpies sealed the rout in the 58th minute with another goal by Thiaw, who thus secured his brace, this time assisted by Lewis Hall. The home team narrowed the gap in the 69th minute with a goal by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, assisted by James Tarkowski, but it was of little use.
The match ended with a 1-4 scoreline in favor of Eddie Howe's team.
Everton 1-4 Newcastle United: Player ratings, as per FotMob:
Newcastle United players
GK - Aaron Ramsdale: 6.6
DEF - Lewis Hall: 8.1
DEF - Daniel Burn: 7.9
DEF - Malick Thiaw: 9.1 (MVP)
DEF - Valentino Livramento: 7.4
MID - Joelinton: 7
MID - Bruno Guimaraes: 7.3
MID - Lewis Miley: 8.9
FWD - Harvey Barnes: 6.6
FWD - Nick Woltemade: 8.1
FWD - Anthony Elanga: 7.7
Everton players
GK - Jordan Pickford: 4
DEF - Jake O'Brien: 5.5
DEF - James Tarkowski: 7.3
DEF - Michael Keane: 5.5
DEF - Vitaliy Mykolenko: 5.9
MID - James Garner: 5.7
MID - Tim Iroegbunam: 4.5
FWD - Iliman Ndiaye: 6.9
FWD - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: 7.8
FWD - Jack Grealish: 6.3
FWD - Thierno Barry: 6.9
The undisputed MVP of the match was Thiaw, as confirmed by FotMob's statistical engine. The defender scored a brace, achieving a 9.1 out of 10 rating.