Liverpool Plan Fresh £37M Newcastle Raid in January, After Snatching Alexander Isak
After Alexander Isak signed for Liverpool in exchange for £126.28 million, Newcastle United incorporated Nick Woltemade into their squad as a response.
Since his arrival, the German already has two goals in three Premier League games and one goal in two UEFA Champions League games, generating an immediate impact.
Recent reports indicate that Liverpool could cause another transfer upset for Newcastle, as they would be interested in signing one of their defenders.
The Magpies' fans were left with evident discomfort after Isak's departure, but the Reds could repeat the formula, as they intend to take Sven Botman out of Eddie Howe's team.
Liverpool plan fresh £37m Newcastle raid in January, after snatching striker Alexander Isak
According to information from talkSPORT, Liverpool is considering attempting to sign Botman in January, after Geovanni Leoni suffered a serious knee injury.
Sven Botman, Willian Pacho, Zeno Debast, and Ousmane Diomande all scored strongly in Liverpool's data-driven approach over the summer.- Ben Jacobs & Lee Davey, talkSPORT
In any case, the same report indicates that Newcastle is not willing to sell Botman, so it is a low possibility.
Losing such an important and young player, again at the hands of Liverpool, would be painful for the club and its fans, both on a sporting level and as a matter of pride.
Newcastle has sufficient economic potential to be a powerhouse club in England. For some players to see the team as a springboard to end up elsewhere is simply a setback for the project started by PIF.
Furthermore, waiting so long for a player who, unfortunately, has been a victim of several injuries, only for him to finally leave for a rival club, would be a low blow for Newcastle.
Currently, Botman has an estimated market value of £37 million, according to Transfermarkt.