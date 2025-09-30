Newcastle United FC On SI

Newcastle Boss Eddie Howe Might Be Making a Mistake with Nick Woltemade

Nick Woltemade is already making a difference at Newcastle, but he could do better according to an expert.

Manuel Meza

IMAGO / News Images

Newcastle United 'threw the house out the window' during the summer transfer window by signing Nick Woltemade for around £65.46 million.

Woltemade, 23, joined Eddie Howe's team after the Magpies lost Alexander Isak to Liverpool.

The previously mentioned price (Transfermarkt estimates) was considered excessively high for the German forward who scored 17 goals and gave three assists last season with Stuttgart.

However, Woltemade already has two goals in three Premier League games this season, but he could be doing better, at least according to Charlie Adam.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe might be making a mistake with Nick Woltemade

Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade and manager Eddie Howe
IMAGO / Visionhaus

According to the former Liverpool midfielder, Eddie Howe is playing Woltemade in a position where he isn't exploiting his maximum potential.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Adam explained the German forward should be playing in a deeper role rather than as an out-and-out striker.

But I don’t think he’s a number nine. I think he’s more of like a number 10, so he could play off somebody. But again, for them to have Wissa out, losing Isak was key; it’s massive. And to replace that, we’ve seen it with a number of clubs over the years that, when you lose somebody like that, it’s very difficult to replace.

Charlie Adam

Adam noted that despite Woltemade's good form, with Yoane Wissa still absent and after Isak's departure, Newcastle are going to have a hard time.

Woltemade is not unfamiliar with the attacking midfielder or second striker position. Between both positions, he has played 55 games, scoring 18 goals and giving seven assists.

As a center forward, he has played 106 games, recording 59 goals and 21 assists. Obviously, there are more games, but analyzing the percentages, when playing as a second striker and/or attacking midfielder, he participates in around 45% of a goal per game, while as a center forward, he directly participates in around 75% of a goal per game.

Newcastle United Told to Sign 'The Next Mohamed Salah'. dark. Next. Newcastle United Told to Sign 'The Next Mohamed Salah'

Therefore, Adam's argument isn't supported by data, but with Wissa's return, we will likely see Woltemade playing as a 10 again.

Published |Modified
Manuel Meza
MANUEL MEZA

Manuel Meza is a Mexican sports writer with in-depth knowledge of Mexican football and strong experience covering MLS, with over four years creating content on leagues across France, England, Greece, Spain, North America, and more.