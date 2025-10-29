Newcastle Fans Will Welcome Back Legendary Item That United Shearer, Zidane and Beckham
Few football movies leave a mark over time and can be watched over and over again, no matter what year it is. Goal! is one of them, and gladly, the movie was Newcastle United themed, something that later caused several side effects even on the pitch for the Magpies.
2005 marked a before and after in the football filming industry. Goal!, a movie about a Mexican player, Santiago Munez, who travels all the way from the United States to the United Kingdom to fulfill his professional soccer dream,
Impressive funding and access granted by FIFA enabled the authorisation of the film structure, using Newcastle’s match footage at St. James Park and high-level cameos in the movie. Goal! included scenes with Newcastle’s greatest player of all time, Alan Shearer, among other football stars of the time.
Names like Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Sven Goran Erickson, Steven Gerard, Rafael Benitez, Raúl González, Jamie Carragher, Milan Baros, and broadcaster Martin Tyler were just some of the big names in the cast.
Goal! ended up being a generational cult movie, making Newcastle worldwide known, even in football markets the team had never explored before. All this was because of a film, and the real-life effects of it were massive.
Transfer signings and iconic boots revival
Over the past two decades, kids who grew up and became professional footballers have confessed that a reason why they chose to play for Newcastle United was due to the movie.
Former Magpies such as Callum Wilson, Jonas Gutiérrez, Isaac Hayden, Islam Slimani, Papiss Cisse, and Miguel Almirón mentioned during their time at Newcastle that Goal! was certainly a reason for them to dream of playing at St. James Park when they grew up.
Now, Adidas has opted to relaunch the iconic F50+ Spider boots in collaboration with Unisport, used by Santiago Munez in the movie, keeping the original design but adapting them to the newest technology used in current football.
Launch date will be October 29th, celebrating also Unisport's 30th anniversary, another reason for the awesome details prepared for this revival, which are just insane and unique.
Marking the years ‘1995’ and ‘2025’ on the laces, graving phrases such as 'Make Football Dreams Come True’, and ‘Home Is Green And It’s Got a Goal Post At Each End’ make this 995 limited pair edition an incredible option for Newcastle fans.