Newcastle Might Hold the Edge Over Manchester United in Race for £22M Star, Journalist Claims
Newcastle United had a busy summer after the club lost striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool.
However, the Magpies did not stand still and invested £243.43 million in reinforcing their squad, closing signings like Nick Woltemade, Anthony Elanga, and Yoane Wissa.
With the 2025-26 season already started with mixed feelings (only one victory in their first six Premier League games), potential transfer moves remain a talked-about topic around Newcastle.
Recently, the Magpies were linked with a former Wolves midfielder, who has also been linked to Manchester United.
Newcastle might hold the edge over Manchester United in race for Ruben Neves, journalist claims
According to journalist Ben Jacobs, it is more likely that Newcastle will sign the said player in January. It is Ruben Neves, the current star of Saudi Al-Hilal.
Speaking to the United Stand, Jacobs said possibilities exist that Neves leaves Saudi Arabia soon, but he sees no reason to believe the Portuguese could sign for Manchester United.
There may be a possibility, depending on what Al-Hilal do in their own midfield, specifically in January (...) Newcastle United are the club that has historically looked at Neves and would be interested, maybe in a permanent signing. So, I’m not sure it’s anything to get excited about at Manchester United yet. They’ve been looking at a younger kind of profile.- Ben Jacobs
Neves, 28, has a market value of £22 million currently, according to Transfermarkt. His contract with Al-Hilal expires in the summer of 2026, and the Saudi club probably prefers to earn some cash in January instead of letting him go as a free agent next summer.
All this, of course, if the Portuguese midfielder asks to leave his current club.
A player like Neves would not come badly in practically any team, especially considering they could sign him at a low price. However, the Newcastle midfield does not need many improvements.
Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes are the immovable pieces for Eddie Howe, and although on paper it sounds good to add Neves to the equation, players like Joelinton, Lewis Miley, and Joe Willock could already occupy that position.