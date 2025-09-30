Newcastle in Three-Way Battle with Arsenal and Tottenham for £130M Real Madrid Star
Newcastle United have one of the best midfields in the Premier League, but currently lack alternatives to their starters.
Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton seem to have guaranteed positions, but Eddie Howe, like any elite coach, needs more than one top-level player per position.
Newcastle have Joe Willock and Lewis Miley, but the area for improvement is clear, both in player level and squad depth.
Given this, a report from Spain suggests the St. James' Park club will compete with two other Premier League sides for a Real Madrid midfielder.
Newcastle in three-way battle with Arsenal and Tottenham for Real Madrid's Arda Guler
According to Fichajes, Newcastle, Arsenal and Tottenham have shown interest in signing Arda Guler.
Guler, 20, recently assumed a more important role at Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso, awakening the interest of the mentioned clubs.
Although the Gunners are mentioned as the most persistent, the same report indicates that Newcastle "are not falling behind."
Arsenal appear as one of the most persistent. Recent reports indicate the Gunners have maintained conversations with Arda Guler's representatives and with Real Madrid, trying to gauge if there is room for a serious offer.
Tottenham have also been mentioned as a possible destination (...) Newcastle United are not falling behind: they need offensive reinforcements to generate more assists and goals from midfield.- Javier Parra, Fichajes
A clear problem for the three Premier League teams is Real Madrid's valuation, as they would ask for €150 million for him (around £130 million).
Last season a team change seemed logical and inevitable for Guler, but his prominence this campaign could have changed his stance.
The Turk already has seven games in LaLiga, with three goals and three assists, and two games in the Champions League. He has played in all of Madrid's games this season.