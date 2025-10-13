Newcastle Join Liverpool and Manchester United in Race for £52M 'Top' Young Talent
Newcastle United have the goal of reinforcing their defense, and according to a recent report, they are willing to compete with Liverpool, Manchester United, and other big clubs for a talent from the Bundesliga.
The Magpies have invested around £242.1 million in reinforcing their squad, according to Transfermarkt estimates.
However, Eddie Howe considers that there are still areas for improvement, so the club will be attentive to any interesting market opportunity that arises.
A recent report from CaughtOffside has linked Newcastle with RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba, although Howe's team would have to compete with big clubs for his signature.
Newcastle join Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea and Real Madrid in race for Castello Lukeba
Lukeba, 22, is of primary interest to Liverpool, according to the cited outlet's report, but Newcastle, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Real Madrid are all following his steps.
CaughtOffside explained that the defender has a release clause of €90 million (around £78.1 million), but a realistic price for him to leave Leipzig would be €60 million, around £52 million.
(Castello) Lukeba has a release clause worth €90m, which clubs see as too high, but it’s largely symbolic anyway - the real asking price is more like €60m. Liverpool like him, but you can add Chelsea, Man United, Newcastle, and Real Madrid to that list.- CaughtOffside
Lukeba has become a key piece for the Bundesliga side, especially considering that in the most recent transfer windows, they have lost multiple important players.
For their part, Newcastle have several centre-backs, including Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, and Malick Thiaw. However, Lukeba would be a long-term bet for the Magpies.
Considering that Schar, Emil Krafth, and Jamaal Lascelles have contracts that end with the club next summer, it sounds logical that Newcastle are already considering their options to reinforce this position. Although it should also be said that other positions are more urgent to reinforce, such as the full-backs or the midfield.