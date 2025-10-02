Newcastle Join Manchester United in Race to Sign £70m-Rated Real Madrid Star
Newcastle United are certainly limited in their options in midfield this season, and the Spanish press have linked the Magpies with a Real Madrid star.
Beyond the headline players Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton, the rest of the options that Eddie Howe has generate doubts.
It is in this sense that it is useful to focus our attention on the recent information coming from Spain, where they have linked Newcastle with Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.
However, any attempt by the Magpies will be complicated, as they will face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United.
Real Madrid have many players available to their coach, Xabi Alonso. However, in the recent match against Atletico Madrid, Alonso could not overcome Diego Simeone. This heavy defeat could change the plans of the merengue club.
The coach knows he can count on Camavinga, 22, a player who can perform in various positions. The French international wants to leave behind his injury problems to demonstrate his quality on the field.
Due to the large number of quality players that Real Madrid have in their squad, it will be very difficult for Camavinga to regain his place in the team.
His contract ends in 2029, and the portal Fichajes.com reports that Newcastle United are interested in him, considering him a potential great signing.
Thinking about the next transfer windows of the coming year, Newcastle United are prepared to make a formal offer for Camavinga.
However, the midfielder reportedly prefers to stay and improve his situation at Real Madrid. Now we have to wait to see if he manages to have an important place in Alonso's team.
Furthermore, the competition would be fierce for Howe's side, as another club interested in the Frenchman are Manchester United, who would be willing to offer up to £70 million to secure his signature, according to Fichajes.net.
It is complicated to imagine Real Madrid letting their pupil go, considering that until now, they have not found that creative and organizing midfielder they need. On the other hand, Newcastle's need to reinforce that position is evident.