Newcastle Player Ratings as Anthony Gordon Shines in 4-0 Champions League Win Over Union St. Gilloise
Newcastle United visited Union Saint Gilloise on Wednesday, for the MD2 of the UEFA Champions League group stage.
The team managed by Eddie Howe authoritatively beat the Belgian club 4-0, with goals from Nick Woltemade (17'), Anthony Gordon (43', 64', both from penalties) and Harvey Barnes (81').
Newcastle came into this match with an urgent need for a victory, after having lost 1-2 against FC Barcelona on the first UCL matchday, and after having fallen 1-2 against Arsenal in their latest Premier League fixture.
Mission accomplished for the Magpies, who received a breath of fresh air after this victory.
Union Saint Gilloise 0-4 Newcastle United: Player ratings, as per FotMob:
GK - Nick Pope: 8.2
DEF - Kieran Trippier: 7.8
DEF - Malick Thiaw: 7.5
DEF - Sven Botman: 7.5
DEF - Daniel Burn: 7.3
MID - Sandro Tonali: 7.7
MID - Bruno Guimaraes: 7.5
MID - Joelinton: 6.3
FWD - Anthony Elanga: 7.7
FWD - Nick Woltemade: 7.3
FWD - Anthony Gordon: 9 (MVP)
The undisputed MVP of the match was Gordon, who receives this recognition after scoring two goals from the penalty spot.
Although Woltemade scored again, it is also noteworthy that he only managed to shoot once on goal in 73 minutes, which made it evident that the Newcastle system, for now, depends more on its wingers.
After this Champions League match, the team led by Eddie Howe will return to activity in the Premier League, and they will host Nottingham Forest on Saturday, October 5th, for MD7
Afterwards, on October 18th, they will visit Brighton & Hove Albion for the Premier League's MD8, to later return to the Champions League, where they will host Benfica on October 21st for MD3.
They will finish the month of October with a Premier League match and a Carabao Cup match, both at home. On the 25th against Fulham, and on the 29th against Tottenham, respectively.