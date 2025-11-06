Newcastle Plotting Blockbuster Raid to Steal a Galactico From Real Madrid
Newcastle United boosted their chances for the playoffs in the UEFA Champions League after defeating Athletic Bilbao. Now they are reported to sign the French superstar from Real Madrid, Eduardo Camavinga.
Newcastle was recently acquired by Saudi PIF, giving the fanbase the sense that a bunch of world-class players were going to start arriving all of a sudden. However, if Rome was not built in a day, Magpies’ new era won’t either, and the new club management started cautiously.
Now, after building some important ground with players like Guimaraes, Tonali, Pope, and most importantly, finding their dream manager in Eddie Howe, stability has been achieved at St. James Park.
If those factors were not enough to motivate an increased funding from PIF on the club this season, ending a 70-year domestic title drought last season was the last thing they needed to convince themselves they were ready to enter the fierce competition for the Premier League and Europe.
Although they lost a key player like Aleksander Isak over to Liverpool, Nick Woltemade’s arrival has played pretty well so far for Howe’s team, and now, the board wants to use Isak’s money by bringing over another elite player for the project in the name of Camavinga.
Is Camavinga Leaving Real Madrid for Newcastle? Here Is What We Know
According to Fichajes, Newcastle has already sent an initial offer to the offices at Santiago Bernabéu in the substantial amount of €70M, something that Real Madrid will not be able to turn down so easily.
However, the report suggests that Real Madrid will consider the Frenchman's opinion regarding the transfer before even considering engaging in an official negotiation with the Magpies. Also, if this signing moves forward, it will likely happen over the summer, letting Camavinga finish the season at Real Madrid.
Even though there has not been any other report to solidify this rumour so far, Newcastle’s movements have indicated that going after a player like Camavinga for next season won’t be that far from happening, especially if they can maintain their growing success from last season.
Camavinga may or may not end up at Newcastle United for next season, but there is a clear sign that should make Magpies fans happy: the project is going in the right direction, and sooner rather than later, the club will be a force to be recognised and feared again.