Newcastle United 2-0 Tottenham: Player Ratings as Magpies Knock Spurs Out of Carabao Cup

Newcastle United eliminated Tottenham from the Carabao Cup following a 2-0 win.

Newcastle United defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Wednesday, eliminating them from the current edition of the Carabao Cup.

The Magpies and the Spurs faced each other in a match corresponding to the fourth round of the aforementioned competition.

The goals for the home team were courtesy of Fabian Schar (24') and Nick Woltemade (50'). Tottenham shot a total of eleven times, with six of them directly on goal, but Aaron Ramsdale had a formidable performance and prevented the visitors' goal.

Team

Possession

Shots on Target

Big Chances

Newcastle

47%

3

2

Tottenham

53%

6

1

While Newcastle had an expected goals (xG) of 1.31, the Spurs had one of 0.67, despite having the majority of possession with 53%.

Newcastle United 2-0 Tottenham: Player ratings, as per FotMob:

Newcastle keeper Aaron Ramsdale
Newcastle United players

GK - Aaron Ramsdale: 9 (MVP)
DEF - Emil Krafth: 6.9
DEF - Fabian Schar: 8.3
DEF - Malick Thiaw: 7.3
DEF - Daniel Burn: 7.4
MID - Joseph Willock: 7.4
MID - Sandro Tonali: 8.3
MID - Jacob Ramsey: 6.6
FWD - Anthony Elanga: 7.5
FWD - Nick Woltemade: 7.7
FWD - Harvey Barnes: 7.4

Tottenham players

GK - Antonin Kinsky: 6.1
DEF - Djed Spence: 6.7
DEF - Palhinha: 6.2
DEF - Kevin Danso: 6.8
DEF - Pedro Porro: 6.8
MID - Pape Sarr: 6.7
MID - Rodrigo Bentancur: 6.4
MID - Lucas Bergvall: 7.5
FWD - Xavi Simons: 7.1
FWD - Brennan Johnson: 6
FWD - Richarlison: 6.7

The MVP of the match, according to the data from FotMob's statistical engine, was Aaron Ramsdale. The Newcastle goalkeeper registered six saves in total, one high claim, two diving saves, one punch, four throws, and five of his six saves were inside the area.

