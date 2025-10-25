Newcastle United 2-1 Fulham: Player Ratings as Bruno Guimaraes Takes the MVP
Newcastle United defeated Fulham 2-1 this Saturday, October 25, on the occasion of the ninth matchday of the Premier League.
The team of Eddie Howe took the lead in the 18th minute, courtesy of a goal from Jacop Murphy. In the second half, in the 56th minute, the Cottagers reacted and Sasa Lukic scored the 1-1.
Bruno Guimaraes appeared in the 90th minute to score the winning goal.
For the Magpies, Fabian Schar, Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes entered in the 61st minute onto the playing field, while Anthony Elanga came on at 76' and William Osula at 86'.
As for Fulham, Kevin came on in the 46th minute. Joshua King entered the field at 76', Tom Cairney at 84', and both Timothy Castagne and Jonah Kusi-Asare entered in the 90th minute.
With this result, Newcastle climbed to 11th place in the table, while Fulham fell to 16th place, awaiting the results of the rest of the matches of the matchday.
Newcastle United 2-1 Fulham: Player ratings, as per FotMob:
Newcastle United players
GK - Nick Pope: 8.2
DEF - Daniel Burn: 6.4
DEF - Sven Botman: 6
DEF - Malick Thiaw: 7.5
DEF - Kieran Trippier: 7.6
MID - Joelinton: 7.8
MID - Lewis Miley: 6.3
MID - Bruno Guimaraes: 8.8 (MVP)
FWD - Antonhy Gordon: 6.5
FWD - Nick Woltemade: 7.3
FWD - Jacob Murphy: 8
Fulham players
GK - Bernd Leno: 6.7
DEF - Ryan Sessegnon: 6.4
DEF - Calvin Bassey: 4.1
DEF - Issa Diop: 6.1
MID - Kenny Tete: 6.4
MID - Sassa Lukic: 7.8
MID - Sander Berge: 6.2
MID - Emile Smith Rowe: 6.2
FWD - Alex Iwobi: 6.2
FWD - Adama Traore: 6.6
FWD - Raul Jimenez: 6.5
According to the statistical engine of FotMob, the MVP of the match was Guimaraes, 27. The Brazilian played the 90 minutes, scored one goal, and shot a total of four times. He completed 88% of his passes, registered six recoveries, three tackles, and won eight of 13 duels.