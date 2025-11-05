Newcastle United vs. Athletic Bilbao: Confirmed Lineups for the Champions League
Newcastle United receives the LaLiga side Athletic Bilbao at St. James Park this Wednesday, November 5th, on the occasion of the fourth matchday of the UEFA Champions League.
Eddie Howe's team has a record of two victories and one defeat after the first three UCL games this season.
In their most recent match in this competition, the Magpies defeated Benfica with authority by 3-0. Before that, they defeated Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0 and on the first matchday they lost 1-2 against Barcelona.
Athletic Bilbao, for its part, has a record of one victory and two defeats. Ernesto Valverde's team defeated Qarabag 3-1 on the previous matchday. Before that, they lost 1-4 to Borussia Dortmund and in their first UCL game they fell 0-2 to Arsenal.
Below we share with you the confirmed lineups for the match.
Eddie Howe decided to put Nick Pope in goal, who will be protected by a defense composed of Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw, and Kieran Trippier.
The midfield will be led by Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, and Bruno Guimaraes, while the attack will be formed by Harvey Barnes, Nick Woltemade, and Anthony Gordon.
Newcastle United confirmed lineup vs. Athletic Bilbao: Pope; Trippier, Botman, Thiaw, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Gordon, Woltemade, Barnes.
For their part, Athletic Bilbao lined up Unai Simon in goal, who will be protected by a defense composed of Adama Boiro, Aitor Paredes, Daniel Vivian, and Jesus Areso.
The midfield will be led by Mikel Vesga, Alejandro Rego, and Mikel Jauregizar, while the attack is formed by Robert Navarro, Alex Berenguer, and Unai Gomez.
Athletic Bilbao confirmed lineup vs. Newcastle United: Unai Gomez; Boiro, Paredes, Vivian, Areso; Vesga, Rego, Jauregizar; Navarro, Berenguer, Gomez.