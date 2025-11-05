Newcastle United vs. Athletic Bilbao: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream
Newcastle will return to European action on Wednesday when they host the Spanish teams in another UEFA Champions League match, where the Magpies will try to get their third win in a row.
The team led by Eddie Howe is placed, for the moment, in the 8th position of the Champions League table after adding just six points in the last two matchdays.
Newcastle got on a Champions League winning streak by beating Benfica and Union Saint-Gilloise, moving them up to the direct playoffs positions in the standings and also scoring seven goals without conceding even one in the last 180 minutes.
On the other hand, Athletic Bilbao has struggled this season in the elite club tournament. After losing their first two matches, they won 3-1 against Qarabag to get their first three points.
Next, we'll share key information about this match, such as the time and where to watch it on television or streaming.
What Time Does Newcastle United vs. Athletic Bilbao Kick Off?
- Location: Newcastle, England
- Venue: St. James Park
- Date: Wednesday, November 5
- Kick-off time: 8:00 PM BST / 03:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT
- Referee: Ivan Kruzliak
How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Athletic Bilbao on TV, Live Stream
For UK viewers, the match will be broadcast on television or streaming in their regular options like TNT Sports, Amazon Prime and BBC.
If you're in the United States or Canada, for example, there will also be several options. In the USA, the match can be watched on Paramount+, TUDN and DAZN. As for Canada, the only option will be DAZN.
COUNTRY
TV CHANNEL / STREAMING
United Kingdom
TNT Sports, Amazon Prime Video, BBC
United States
Paramount+, TUDN, DAZN
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
FOX, HBO MAX, TNT Sports
India
Sony
Australia
Stan Sport
New Zealand
DAZN
What's Next for Newcastle United and Athletic Bilbao?
Magpies will face a series of challenging matches in the Premier League, including fixtures against Brentford and Manchester City over the next days.
After that, Newcastle will return to UEFA Champions League action when they visit Marseille at the Orange Velodrome for Matchday 5 on November 25th.
As for Athletic Bilbao, their next match will be for LaLiga Matchday 12 against Real Oviedo on Sunday, November 9. After that, they will play against Barcelona on Saturday, November 22nd, for the LaLiga Matchday 13.