Newcastle United vs Burnley: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream
Magpies will return to Premier League action on Saturday, when they face the Clarets, looking to get back to winning ways and climb the table.
The Eddie Howe-led team is right now in 12th position in the Premier League after a mixed start to the season, and now they have the challenge of beating a struggling Burnley side.
Newcastle has had inconsistent form in the Premier League, with a record of (D-W-W-L-L) in their last five matches, highlighting the challenges clubs face in managing European competitions, as seen with the UEFA Champions League.
On the other hand, Burnley is the opposite; they have lost all of their last five Premier League matches and are deep in the relegation zone.
Next, we'll share key information about this match, such as the time and where to watch it on television or streaming.
What Time Does Newcastle United vs. Burnley Kick Off?
- Location: Newcastle, England
- Venue: St. James’ Park
- Date: Saturday, December 6
- Kick-off time: 03:00 PM BST / 10:00 AM ET / 07:00 AM PT
- Referee: Stuart Attwell
How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Burnley on TV, Live Stream
UK viewers cannot watch this game live on television due to the 3 pm blackout rule. Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app and YouTube, as well as Match of the Day on BBC One later.
If you're in the United States or Canada, there will be important options. In the USA, the match can be watched on Peacock. As for Canada, the option will be Fubo.
COUNTRY
TV CHANNEL / STREAMING
UNITED KINGDOM
NONE DUE TO BLACKOUT RULE
UNITED STATES
PEACOCK
CANADA
FUBO
MEXICO
HBO Max, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports
INDIA
Disney+ Hotstar
AUSTRALIA
Stan Sport
NEW ZEALAND
Sky Sport 4
What's Next for Newcastle and Burnley?
Newcastle faces a series of challenging matches in the Premier League, including a fixture against Sunderland. Also, on December 10th, they will play again for the UEFA Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena.
Magpies will continue December by also facing Chelsea for Premier League Matchday 17, Bournemouth, and Manchester United.
As for Burnley, their next match will be for Premier League Matchday 16 against Fulham. After that, they will play against Bournemouth and Brighton.