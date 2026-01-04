Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace: How & Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming
Newcastle United host Crystal Palace at St. James' Park this Sunday, Jan. 4, for Matchday 20 of the Premier League 2025-26.
Eddie Howe's men arrive for this match positioned in 14th place with 26 points after 19 games, and a record of seven wins, five draws, and seven losses.
For its part, the Eagles are currently in 11th place with only one point more than the Magpies after 19 matches, and a record of seven wins, six draws, and six losses. The visiting team has lost fewer matches than Newcastle this season.
NUFC won its most recent match 3-1 against Burnley on Dec. 30, while Crystal Palace drew 1-1 against Fulham on Jan. 1.
What Time Does Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace Kick Off?
- Location: Newcastle upon Tyne, UK
- Venue: St. James' Park
- Date: Sunday, January 4
- Kick-off time: 3:00 PM GMT / 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT
- Referee: John Brooks
How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace on TV, Live Stream
For UK viewers, the match will be broadcast on television or streaming on their regular option, Sky Sports.
If you're in the United States or Canada, for example, there will also be several options. In the USA, the match can be watched on Peacock. As for Canada, the options are fuboTV and DAZN.
- United Kingdom: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Football
- United States: Peacock
- Canada: DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 7 Canada
- Mexico: Not available
- India: JioHotstar
- Australia: Stan Sport
- New Zealand: Sky Sport 7
- Puerto Rico: Not available