Newcastle United Director Reveals Transfer Plans for 2026
Newcastle United's newly appointed sporting director Ross Wilson opened up about the club’s plan for the future. He revealed that the Magpies have the financial capacity to invest in the January transfer window while also keeping up with their 2026 summer goals.
Wilson has done a thorough assessment of the squad and contractual situation following his appointment in October. The 41-year-old is looking forward to bringing talent to the club from all around the world. Speaking to The Chronicle, Wilson shared his philosophy about exploring talent worldwide.
“We feel that it's highly likely there'll be more value outside of the Premier League than there is in it," Wilson said. “It’s not always the case, but I think it would be a fair assumption to say that’s something we’ll be looking into.”
Before making the moves to land some firepower in Newcastle, Wilson is doing his best to secure the club’s current stars. Negotiations with Tino Livramento and Sven Botman are ongoing, as both defenders have attracted significant interest from rival clubs, including Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea. Livramento is locked in with the club till 2028, and Botman till 2027, but the sporting direction is already working towards extending their stay.
Newcastle is currently holding an additional one-year extension option that runs through at least 2029 for Sandro Tonali. But the club is in talks with the Italian to retain him for an even longer period.
Newcastle United’s Transfer Plans for 2026
Newcastle has identified clear priorities for the 2026 campaign. The club aims to add talent to the full-back, midfield, and goalkeeper positions. Head coach Eddie Howe has openly expressed concerns about midfield depth. He has also pointed out that Newcastle is currently operating with fewer central midfielders than their desired number.
The 19-year-old Dutch prodigy, Kees Smit from AZ Alkmaar, is on the club’s radar. He was targeted in the summer of 2025 before AZ rejected a move. However, Newcastle believes a "bold mid-season offer" could change things.
Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi has seen his playing time reduce under new coach Cristian Chivu. Newcastle's previous summer pursuit of Frattesi could be given another try in January if the Italian moves closer to departure.
Allan Elias from Brazilian club Palmeiras has emerged as a potential target at the striker position. The 21-year-old midfielder-cum-winger is operating under a €100 million release clause that could be negotiated significantly lower. Palmeiras has already rejected offers of around €20 million, but a deal might be reached for around €32 million.
James Trafford from Manchester City remains on the club’s radar despite previous rejections, while Gregor Kobel from Borussia Dortmund has also gained a lot of interest from the management.