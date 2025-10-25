Newcastle United FC On SI

Newcastle United vs. Fulham: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream

Newcastle will take on Fulham at the St. James Park in Premier League's MD9 on October 25.

Newcastle will return to action on Saturday when they host Fulham at St. James’ Park.

The team led by Eddie Howe is placed, for the moment, in the fifteenth position of the Premier League after adding 9 points in the first eight matchdays.

The Magpies lost in their last league match against Brighton (2–1), and before that, they had defeated Nottingham Forest 2–0.

For their part, Fulham lost 1–0 against Arsenal in their last fixture, and before that, they lost 3–1 against Bournemouth.

Next, we’ll share key information about this match, such as the time and where to watch it on television or streaming.

What Time Does Newcastle United vs. Fulham Kick Off?

  • Location: Newcastle, UK
  • Venue: St. James Park
  • Date: Saturday, October 25
  • Kick-off time: 3:00 PM BST / 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT
  • Referee: Peter Bankes

How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Fulham on TV, Live Stream

Newcastle players
Unfortunately, and once again for UK viewers, the Newcastle United vs. Fulham match will not be broadcast on television or streaming due to the Saturday 3:00 PM blackout rule.

However, if you're in the United States or Canada, for example, there will be options. In the USA, the match can be watched on NBC Sports or Telemundo Deportes.

As for Canada, the main options are for streaming, such as fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video or DAZN.

Country

TV Channel / Streaming

United Kingdom

N/A (Due to blackout)

United States

fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO

Canada

DAZN, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video

Mexico

Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video

India

Disney+ Hotstar

Australia

Stan Sport

New Zealand

Sky Sport 5

