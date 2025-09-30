Newcastle United Gets Encouraging Injury Update, Could Be Crucial for the Season

🚨 Newcastle United are seeking a second opinion on the knee injury suffered by Tino Livramento.

👨🏻‍⚕️ The 22-year-old went for a scan yesterday but the club are waiting on further news with the knee still swollen.

🗣️ Eddie Howe has just said in Brussels that they are "better off… pic.twitter.com/Lqo9X0Bn5u