Newcastle United Gets Encouraging Injury Update, Could Be Crucial for the Season
Newcastle United are facing a key season, having returned to the UEFA Champions League and lost their star Alexander Isak to Liverpool.
Eddie Howe is aware of the campaign's relevance for the Magpies' fans, and the last thing he needs are injury blows to his squad.
Unfortunately, Newcastle suffered a scare against Arsenal, as Tino Livramento got injured, setting off alarms about a possible relapse of his previous ACL injury.
Since then, a couple of updates have emerged that keep the club's hopes alive.
Newcastle United gets encouraging Tino Livramento injury update
Sky Sports' Keith Downie revealed that Newcastle are seeking a second opinion on Livramento's injury, hoping for more encouraging answers.
The defender has already undergone a scan, but his knee "is still swollen," so the club is waiting before giving a more concrete update.
Newcastle United are seeking a second opinion on the knee injury suffered by Tino Livramento. The 22-year-old went for a scan yesterday but the club are waiting on further news with the knee still swollen.
Eddie Howe has just said in Brussels that they are "better off waiting" before giving an update, but that is expected in the coming days.- Keith Downie
On the other hand, The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards also published an update, explaining that everything indicates it is not an ACL injury, which was the worst-case scenario.
It doesn’t sound like Tino Livramento has suffered another ACL injury, which is a relief. Will know more later this week, but he’s likely to be out for a while whatever it is. Huge loss.- Luke Edwards
Edwards did not rule out that Livramento will be out for a while, regardless of the upcoming medical analyses.
It seems increasingly clear that Newcastle did not finish their duties during the summer transfer window, and they will surely be active in January.