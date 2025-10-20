Newcastle United's January Transfer Plans Revealed Following £400M Boost
Newcastle United have not started the new season in the Premier League in the best way, and while they try to correct their performance, a report has emerged that reveals their plans for the January transfer window.
The Magpies lost 1-2 against Burnley on the last matchday of the league, which placed them in 13th place in the table, with only nine points after eight games.
Eddie Howe's team will try to get back to winning ways in the PL on Saturday, October 25th, when they host Fulham for the ninth matchday, but first they will try to climb positions in the Champions League against Benfica on Tuesday, October 21st at St. James' Park.
Amid this tight schedule, a report has emerged that sheds light on the club's plans for the winter transfer window.
According to a report from The Chronicle, no major signings are expected from Newcastle in January after having invested around £260 million in the summer.
The winter window usually boils down to what the head coach needs if injuries have kicked in or a particular position needs to be filled. As things stand, the word from United sources is that no ‘major surgery’ is needed.
The aforementioned outlet explains that despite estimates that the club will receive around £400 million this season, no major investments are planned for the winter.
Nonetheless, the report also pointed out that signing some young players in January is a possibility that the Magpies are considering, without giving further details.
Bringing in younger players that could help bolster the squad seems on the cards, but Howe has always said if there is a deal that can be done, he has the backing to go for it, and with sporting director Ross Wilson gearing up for his first window, he may want to make an early impact.
It is worth noting that The Chronicle also explained that if there is a player that Howe likes available on the market in January, they have enough money to undertake signings.
We will see if, as the months progress and we get closer to 2026, more accurate updates emerge about the plans of Howe and the club's sporting direction.