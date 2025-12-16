Newcastle United Legend Makes 'Horrible' Claim After Derby Loss to Sunderland
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer harshly criticized his former team after the Sunday, Dec. 14, loss to Sunderland.
Sunderland continued its impressive start in the Premier League since its promotion from the Championship, by defeating Newcastle United 1-0 at the Stadium of Light.
Nick Woltemade scored an unusual own goal just after the start of the second half, thus securing the victory for the Black Cats, who climbed to seventh place.
Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Shearer did not spare criticism of his former club after a disastrous performance.
"No, it was not good. Newcastle was awful. They have been a disaster and I was very surprised at how poorly they played because, honestly, that is pathetic in any match, and even more so in a derby," Shearer said.
"Seriously, you are going to play the most important match of the season at the rival's field, and during the week we heard all the players say: 'We know what this means for the fans and we are going to do this and that.' Well, lads, you did nothing. They were horrible, honestly," he concluded.
Newcastle has not won any of the last 10 head-to-head matches between these teams in the Premier League, and its European hopes are now dashed, occupying 12th place in the table.
The second-leg Premier League match at St James' Park is scheduled for March 21, 2026, with Howe's team seeking revenge near the end of the season.