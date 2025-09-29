Newcastle United Told to Sign 'The Next Mohamed Salah' as Scouting Mission Begins
Newcastle United started the season with mixed feelings, after adding points in four of their first six Premier League games.
The Magpies only have one victory against Wolverhampton, and they also lost their first Champions League game against Barcelona 1-2.
After a complicated summer transfer window, where they lost striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool, a former defender has suggested Newcastle must sign the next Mohamed Salah.
Former Newcastle United defender Warren Barton has urged the Magpies to sign the next Salah. Barton did not name a specific player, but referred to finding a star who becomes the Magpies' X factor.
Speaking on his podcast, Barton suggested Newcastle still lacks that player who can resolve games when things are going wrong.
We haven’t got that. So that’s the next level for us, for Newcastle to be that next level team, is to find that X factor player that can do it when you’re not playing well like a Mo Salah he might bend it in the top corner.- Warren Barton
These statements come just as The Daily Mail reported that Newcastle has increased its scouting and recruitment efforts.
Newcastle’s scouting operation expanded under former sporting director Paul Mitchell, and it will be the job of his successor - set to be Nottingham Forest’s Ross Wilson - to continue that growth and home in on areas of maximum gain.- The Daily Mail
Therefore, the Magpies' board may already be working to find that future superstar, both in youth categories and the current market.
One cannot ignore that Newcastle are backed by the Saudi PIF. They have great economic potential, but it is still necessary to align that financial power with a sports direction capable of capturing the best talent and convincing them that joining St. James Park is the correct step for their careers.