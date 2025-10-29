Newcastle United vs. Tottenham: Confirmed Lineups for the Carabao Cup Matchup
Newcastle United will host Tottenham Hotspur at St. James' Park on Wednesday in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Eddie Howe's team is the defending champions of the competition and comes into this game after beating Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League last weekend.
The Magpies won 4-1 against Bradford City in the previous round of the Carabao Cup, and before that, they had defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the league.
For their part, Tottenham defeated Everton 3-0 in their last fixture, and before that, they beat Doncaster Rovers 3-0 in the Carabao Cup third round.
Below we share with you the confirmed lineups for the match.
Eddie Howe decided to put Aaron Ramsdale in goal, who will be protected by a defense composed of Dan Burn, Fabian Schär, Malick Thiaw, and Emil Krafth.
The midfield will be led by Jacob Ramsey, Sandro Tonali, and Joe Willock, while the attack will be formed by Harvey Barnes, Nick Woltemade, and Anthony Elanga.
Newcastle United confirmed lineup vs. Tottenham: Ramsdale; Burn, Schär, Thiaw, Krafth; Ramsey, Tonali, Willock; Barnes, Woltemade, Elanga.
For their part, the Spurs lined up Antonin Kinsky in goal, who will be protected by a defense composed of Djed Spence, Kevin Danso, Pedro Porro, and the Portuguese Palhinha, who apparently will abandon his defensive midfield role in this match.
The midfield will be directed by Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Lucas Bergvall, while the attack is formed by Xavi Simons, Brennan Johnson, and Richarlison.
Tottenham confirmed lineup vs. Newcastle United: Kinsky; Spence, Palhinha, Danso, Porro; Sarr, Bentancur, Bergvall; Simons, Johnson, Richarlison.