Newcastle United vs. Tottenham: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream
Newcastle will host Tottenham at St. James’ Park on Wednesday in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
The team led by Eddie Howe is the defending champions of the competition and comes into the tie after beating Fulham 2–1 in the Premier League at the weekend.
The Magpies won 4–1 against Bradford City in the previous round of the Carabao Cup, and before beating the Cottagers in the PL, they had defeated Benfica 3–0 in the Champions League.
For their part, Tottenham defeated Everton 3–0 in their last fixture, and as for the Carabao Cup, they beat Doncaster Rovers 3–0 in the third round.
Next, we’ll share key information about this match, such as the time and where to watch it on television or streaming.
What Time Does Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Kick Off?
- Location: Newcastle, UK
- Venue: St. James Park
- Date: Wednesday, October 29
- Kick-off time: 9:00 PM BST / 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT
- Referee: Chris Kavanagh
How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Tottenham on TV, Live Stream
In the UK, there will be multiple options both on streaming and on TV. You will be able to watch it on Sky Go or ITV.
In the United States or Canada, for example, there will be options as well. In the USA, the match can be watched on Paramount+ or Amazon Prime Video.
As for Canada, the main options are for streaming, such as fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video or DAZN.
Country
TV Channel / Streaming
United Kingdom
ITVX, Sky Go, NOW, SKY GO Extra, STV Player, ITV 1, STV Scotland, Sky Sports Main Event
United States
Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Disney+
India
FanCode
Australia
beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video, beIN SPORTS 3
New Zealand
beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video
Newcastle's next match will be corresponding to the tenth matchday of the Premier League, when they visit West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday, November 2.