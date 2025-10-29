Newcastle United vs. Tottenham: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream

Newcastle United FC On SI

Newcastle will take on Tottenham at the St. James Park in Carabao Cup's fourth round on October 29.

Newcastle will host Tottenham at St. James’ Park on Wednesday in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The team led by Eddie Howe is the defending champions of the competition and comes into the tie after beating Fulham 2–1 in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Magpies won 4–1 against Bradford City in the previous round of the Carabao Cup, and before beating the Cottagers in the PL, they had defeated Benfica 3–0 in the Champions League.

For their part, Tottenham defeated Everton 3–0 in their last fixture, and as for the Carabao Cup, they beat Doncaster Rovers 3–0 in the third round.

What Time Does Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Kick Off?

  • Location: Newcastle, UK
  • Venue: St. James Park
  • Date: Wednesday, October 29
  • Kick-off time: 9:00 PM BST / 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT
  • Referee: Chris Kavanagh

How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Tottenham on TV, Live Stream

In the UK, there will be multiple options both on streaming and on TV. You will be able to watch it on Sky Go or ITV.

In the United States or Canada, for example, there will be options as well. In the USA, the match can be watched on Paramount+ or Amazon Prime Video.

As for Canada, the main options are for streaming, such as fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video or DAZN.

Country

TV Channel / Streaming

United Kingdom

ITVX, Sky Go, NOW, SKY GO Extra, STV Player, ITV 1, STV Scotland, Sky Sports Main Event

United States

Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

Canada

DAZN, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video

Mexico

Disney+

India

FanCode

Australia

beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video, beIN SPORTS 3

New Zealand

beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video

Newcastle's next match will be corresponding to the tenth matchday of the Premier League, when they visit West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday, November 2.

