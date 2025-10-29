Newcastle United vs. Tottenham: Team News, Injuries & Lineups
Newcastle United will host Tottenham Hotspur at St. James' Park on Wednesday in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Eddie Howe's team is the defending champions of the competition and comes into this game after beating Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League last weekend.
The Magpies won 4-1 against Bradford City in the previous round of the Carabao Cup, and before that, they had defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the league.
For their part, Tottenham defeated Everton 3-0 in their last fixture, and before that, they beat Doncaster Rovers 3-0 in the Carabao Cup third round.
Below, we'll share with you the latest updates from both teams regarding injuries and their predicted lineups.
Injuries and Predicted Lineups for Newcastle United and Tottenham
Newcastle will not be able to count on Valentino Livramento, Lewis Hall, Yoane Wissa, and Harrison Ashby due to injury. For his part, Sven Botman is also doubtful due to a facial problem.
Considering that the Magpies have to distribute minutes between the Champions League and the Premier League, it is expected that Eddie Howe will make some rotations for this match. Fabian Schar, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Elanga, and William Osula could add minutes.
Newcastle United predicted starting XI vs. Tottenham: Ramsdale; Krafth, Thiaw, Schar, Burn; Joelinton, Willock, Miley; Elanga, Osula, Barnes.
Tottenham will also have significant absences, and more than Newcastle. James Maddison, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, Yves Bissouma, Destiny Udogie, Kota Takai, and Cristian Romero are all out.
The Spurs could also make rotations. Antonin Kinsky and Mathys Tel could be starters. Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall, and Archie Gray also have a high probability of starting the match.
Tottenham predicted starting XI vs. Newcastle United: Kinsky; Porro, Palhinha, Danso, Spence; Gray, Bentancur, Bergvall; Johnson, Tel, Odobert.