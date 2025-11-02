Newcastle United Have 'Verbal Agreement' with Striker Amid Transfer Rumors
Magpies now have the German Nick Woltemade and Yoana Wissa as the team’s main strikers this season, changing some of Eddie Howe’s initial plans for another forward on the current squad.
Newcastle United had an agreement in place with Eintracht Frankfurt to send William Osula on loan before the start of the season, but the deal fell through after a late clause in the contract was not accepted.
The 22-year-old Danish was seen as one of the in-house options for a regular starting spot under Eddie Howe’s management. However, Woltemade and Wissa have been performing at a superior level, diminishing his pitch minutes.
With only 191 minutes played so far in the Premier League over the first nine matches, Osula’s scenario is far from the one he expected at the beginning of the season, because these minutes have come considering Wissa´s injury, who has been out for a few games.
Yoanne’s return is about to come, and while this is terrific news for the Magpies, for Osula, that means even fewer opportunities for having action on the pitch.
Newcastle’s Promise to Osula Speaks Volumes About His Future
Fortunately for William, Newcastle United’s board has been considerate of the situation of the youngster, and they have come to an understanding about what’s going to be done if different scenarios happen.
Magpies reached a verbal agreement with William if he does not meet a certain number of minutes played by the end of December, they will grant him the option to explore the market for a midseason loan.
According to Chronicle Live, Bundesliga clubs such as Leverkusen and Frankfurt remain interested in signing Osula over the next transfer window on loan, something Newcastle would welcome this time.
Newcastle is now on a winning streak, so it is very possible that Eddie Howe will not move his pieces much in the upcoming matches' lineups. By competing in multiple competitions, rotations are a big need in the squad to avoid injuries, and even with that, Osula does not seem to have a future at St. James Park.
With Woltemade praised by Alan Shearer and Yoanne Wissa impressing everybody at Newcastle, the decision seems to have already been made about the hierarchy in the locker room for the rest of the season.