Newcastle United vs Sunderland: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream
Magpies will return to Premier League action on Sunday, when they face the Black Cats, looking to secure a vital win in the Tyne-Wear derby against their fierce rivals.
Claiming local bragging rights, boosting team morale amid a challenging campaign, and gaining three crucial points that could propel them up the table towards European qualification spots is mandatory for Newcastle, while potentially damaging Sunderland's impressive start.
The Eddie Howe-led team is right now in 12th position in the Premier League after a mixed start to the season, and now they have the challenge to beat Régis Le Bris’s team.
Newcastle has had inconsistent form in the Premier League, with 6 wins, 4 draws, and 5 losses overall, proving how hard it is to balance domestic and European commitments like their UEFA Champions League campaign.
On the other hand, Sunderland is the opposite; they have a solid record as a newly promoted side with 6 wins, 5 draws, and 4 losses, but their recent form shows vulnerabilities with only one win in the last six matches that Newcastle could exploit.
Next, we'll share key information about this match, such as the time and where to watch it on television or streaming.
What Time Does Sunderland vs. Newcastle United Kick Off?
- Location: Sunderland, England
- Venue: Stadium of Light
- Date: Sunday, December 14
- Kick-off time: 02:00 PM BST / 09:00 AM ET / 06:00 AM PT
- Referee: Peter Bankes
How to Watch Sunderland vs. Newcastle United on TV, Live Stream
UK viewers can watch this game on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR TV channels, as part of the broadcaster's deal to show selected matches this season.
If you're in the United States or Canada, there will be several options. In the USA, the match can be watched on USA Network and Telemundo. As for Canada, the options are Fubo and DAZN.
COUNTRY
TV CHANNEL / STREAMING
UNITED KINGDOM
Sky Sports
UNITED STATES
Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network
CANADA
DAZN
MEXICO
HBO Max, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports
INDIA
Disney+ Hotstar
AUSTRALIA
Stan Sport
NEW ZEALAND
Sky Sport 4
What's Next for Newcastle and Sunderland?
Newcastle faces a series of challenging matches in the Premier League, including a fixture against Chelsea on December 20th at home, where a positive result could further their push for higher positions.
Magpies will continue December by also facing Manchester United for Premier League Matchday 18, followed by games against Burnley and others into the festive period that could define their season's trajectory.
As for Sunderland, their next match will be for Premier League Matchday 17 against Brighton on December 20th. After that, they will play against Bournemouth and Tottenham.